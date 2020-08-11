Four terror associates and Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in Kashmir

Security forces had arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist and four terror associates.

The militants were arrested from near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces had also recovered weapons and warlike stores.

A joint team of Kupwara Police, 28 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army and 162 BN of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted a search operation after getting tip about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The local terrorist of Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit has been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Bhat . The terrorist associates apprehended are– Altaf Ahmad Mir Mohammad Kohli, Nizam Din Gujjar and Ab Qayoom Gujar (.

An AK-47 rifle, a 9mm Chinese Pistol with magazines, 60 AK rounds of 7.62mm, a pistol, two pistol magazines, 12 pistol rounds 9 mm and a pouch were recovered during the search operation.