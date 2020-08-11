Indians can now travel to UAE on any valid visa

Indian nationals can now travel to UAE in any valid visa. This was announced by Pavan Kapoor, the Indian Ambassador to UAE. At present,only residency visa holders were allowed to travel to the country on flights being operated as part of India’s repatriation mission called Vande Bharat.

“Since the UAE has recently started issuing new visas, we have recommended to authorities in India to consider allowing Indians with valid visas to travel to the UAE. We are hopeful for an early decision.As per which both Indian and UAE airlines,”said Pavan kapoor.

Very pleased to see the @MoCA_GoI notification this evening as per which both Indian & UAE airlines can now carry any Indian national holding any type of valid UAE visa from India to UAE! @IndembAbuDhabi @cgidubai @MoFAICUAE — Amb Pavan Kapoor (@AmbKapoor) August 10, 2020

“In respect with countries with which a bilateral travel arrangement, or an air bubble scheme, has been formed, any Indian national holding any type of valid visas for such countries may be permitted to travel to the country concerned as long as there is no travel restrictions for entry of Indian nationals in that country”, a memorandum issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs said.