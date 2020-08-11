DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Indians can now travel to UAE on any valid visa

Aug 11, 2020, 12:13 pm IST

Indian nationals can now travel to UAE in any valid visa. This was announced by Pavan Kapoor, the  Indian Ambassador to  UAE. At present,only residency visa holders were allowed to travel to the country on flights being operated as part of India’s repatriation mission called Vande Bharat.

“Since the UAE has recently started issuing new visas, we have recommended to authorities in India to consider allowing Indians with valid visas to travel to the UAE. We are hopeful for an early decision.As per which both Indian and UAE airlines,”said Pavan kapoor.

“In respect with countries with which a bilateral travel arrangement, or an air bubble scheme, has been formed, any Indian national holding any type of valid visas for such countries may be permitted to travel to the country concerned as long as there is no travel restrictions for entry of Indian nationals in that country”, a memorandum issued by the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs said.

