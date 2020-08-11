‘Iron’ Mike dozes a bull shark to count stars: Watch Video:

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is best known for his wins through knock-out.’ Iron’ Mike, as even his opponents call him is the most aggressive fighter in the history of boxing. At his hay times, he walks out of the ring swinging his flexors, as his opponent lay- still counting the stars staring at the heavens.

This time, at the age of 53 he is still looking for adventure as he teamed with Discovery channel for the Shark week. The program named ‘Rumble in the reef’ features Tyson face-to-face with shark jaws. Quitting his comfort zone, Tyson is now diving deep to the seas to challenge Bull sharks- his counterparts in the ocean for aggression.

In the short clip from the documentary, Tyson admits being scared to death meeting Sharks at their lair. After several attempts, he can be seen actually dozing a Bull shark to ‘Tonic immobility’ showing some of his old school wrestling skills to turn the mighty fish upside down.

Unlike all fishes, Sharks have no swim bladder to keep them buoyant in water. This makes Sharks swim without stopping, otherwise, they will sink due to their heavy body. Sharks will not move if they are turned with their belly side-up and the effect is exactly close to -counting stars in the ring.