‘King of Pop’ Michael jackson’s “Replica” goes viral on social media…. Read more!!!

Lauren Elizabeth became a hit on the Internet thanks to her selfie, which strikingly resembles Michael Jackson.

Spotting her alikeness to the King of Pop in the mirror, 17-year-old Lauren Elizabeth from Manchester decided to share her photo on the Internet, entitled “Blame it on the Boogie” based on the song of the same name by Jackson Five. Now the teenager persistently sees her face online.

Lauren’s selfie has accumulated over 100,000 likes and has been shared on Twitter more than 30,000 times. Most consumers marvel at its striking resemblance to Michael Jackson.

The teenager reacted positively to the wits, such as “The King of Pop calls from the police paradise to report identity theft” or “Michael, is that you?”

“I look at them on their positive side. I wouldn’t take offense at something someone said about me online. I realize that in some pictures I look a lot like the King of Pop. It’s funny to be called the ‘Michael Jackson girl,’” Lauren said.