Sigma launches 85mm F1.4 DG DN Prime Portrait Lens

The Japanese photography gear manufacturing company, Sigma announced its latest portrait prime lens for its Art series of lenses. The new Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN prime lens is a portrait prime lens designed for both L-Mount and E-Mount mirrorless-camera systems.(Panasonic Lumix range, Sony Alpha range, etc). A mirrorless-full frame camera is a creative alternative to the conventional DSLRs and the trend is fast conquering the photography world.

Sigma emphasized that the new prime will not only have very high optical quality, but it will be a lightweight lens as well, weighing in at around 22 oz. or about 1.4 lbs, putting less of a burden of lens kit on photographers’ shoulders.

The stepping motor in the prime Portriat lens has been optimized for use with both “phase-detection AF and contrast AF,” providing a “smooth shooting experience only possible with a mirrorless camera, such as face/eye detection AF.”