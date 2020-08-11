Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends in gain

In the stock market, the domestic benchmark indices has ended higher.

Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex ended 224.93 points or 0.59% higher at 38,407.01, while the NSE Nifty was up 52.35 points or 0.46% to close at 11,322.50.

Eight of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading higher . Overall market breadth was positive as 1,052 shares were advancing while 714 were declining on the NSE.

The top gainers in the market were Zee Entertainment, ITC, Hindalco, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, TV Today, Hathway, Inox Leisure, TV18 Broadcast, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Welspun Corp, Hindustan Copper, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Maruti, and National Aluminium.

The top losers in the market were Titan, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, and Sun Pharma.