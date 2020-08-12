A glance at Sanjay Dutt’s family history of cancer!!!

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, say reports. Dutt has a history of cancer in his family. His mother, superstar Nargis Dutt, who ruled the Hindi cinema in 40s and 50s succumbed to pancreatic cancer in 1981, just 3 days short of Dutt’s big-screen debut in Rocky.

Sadly, the wrath of cancer has been running through the Dutt family for ages.

After her cancer treatment in New York, she returned to India as her health was constantly deteriorating. She lost her battle with cancer three days before her son’s debut film ‘Rocky’.

In 1982, the Nargis Dutt Memorial Cancer Foundation was established in her memory.

Sanjay Dutt’s first wife and actress Richa Sharma was diagnosed with brain tumour within two years of marriage. The couple has a daughter Trishala Dutt.Richa married Sanjay in 1987 and died at the age of 32, at her parents’ home in New York in 1996.

Sanjay’s second wife and the CEO of his production house Maanayata Dutt was also diagnosed with tumour. Dutt told India Today, “I lost my mother Nargis and my first wife Richa (Sharma) to cancer. Naturally I worry if I hear that a close family member has taken ill.”

Sanjay Dutt got discharged from hospital on Monday and returned home after he was hospitalized at Lilavati hospital as he complained of breathing discomfort and chest pain. He suffered from low oxygen saturation levels, leading to discomfort in the chest.

Now, on Tuesday the actor took to his Instagram and posted a cryptic note saying that he is taking a break from work to get some medical treatment done.It has also been reported that the 61-year-old actor will soon be flying to the US soon for medical treatment.