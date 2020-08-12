ASHA worker booked for serving water mixed with ‘sanitizer’

Agartala: In a bizarre incident, a 10-month-old baby was allegedly fed hand sanitizer by an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) worker at a health centre in Sonaimuri village of Kumarghart sub-division under Unakoti district of Tripura.

The Kumarghat police station has registered a complaint against the ASHA worker Puspha Das, who allegedly gave a water bottle mixed with sanitizer.

“The mother with the baby had gone to Sonaimuri health centre for polio vaccination on Tuesday. After vaccination, when the mother asked for water to feed her baby, the ASHA worker handed over a bottle of water,” said an on-duty police officer from Kumarghat police station.

He also said that when the baby started feeling unwell and their parents rushed to the hospital, it was found that the baby was fed water mixed with sanitizer.

“We have registered a general diary against the ASHA worker Pushpa Das based on the complaint made by the family members. During preliminary investigation, it was found that the ASHA worker was not aware that the bottle contained water mixed with hand sanitizer,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the baby was discharged after treatment and is now reportedly out of danger.