Bollywood “star couple” Saif ali khan and Kareena kapoor announces a good news!!! Read more….

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have finally put all presumptions to rest by officially announcing that they are expecting a second baby. The couple shared in a statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well wishers for all their love and support.”

Bebo’s father Randhir Kapoor had stated, “I hope it’s true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye to give each other company.” As lockdown norms were eased, Kareena Kapoor Khan was often snapped by the paparazzi, stepping out to be with toddler Taimur Ali Khan, visiting sister Karisma Kapoor.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot on 2012 and turned parents to Taimur in December 20, 2016. The three-and-half year old toddler is already a favourite with the paparazzi.