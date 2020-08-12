Commodity Market: Gold price crashes down

In the commodity market the price of gold has crashed down.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold has slipped down by Rs.1600 for 8 gram and reached at Rs. 39,200. One gram gold is at Rs. 4900 down by Rs.200.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) October gold futures were down 3% or Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 50,441 per 10 gram. Silver futures on MCX tumbled 5% or Rs. 5,000 per kg to Rs. 61972.

In the global market, the price of gold has fallen below US dollar. Price of spot gold sank as much as 2.1% to US dollar 1,872.61 an ounce while US futures were below US dollar 1,900. Silver futures also dropped sharply, and were down 7% at US dollar 24.2 an ounce.