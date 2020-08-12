Coronavirus : Another union minister tests positive for COVID19

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for AYUSH, Shripad Y Naik, has tested positive for coronavirus. The central minister’s swab sample has returned ‘asymptomatically positive’. Taking precautionary measure, Naik has gone into self-isolation.
Naik revealed about his COVID-19 status on his Twitter account. He wrote: “I underwent Covid-19 test today & it has turned out assymptomaically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have came in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested for themselves and take required precautions.”
