Coronavirus : Infant dies after swab collection for COVID19 test

Tripura : The death of a 3-day-old baby at the GBP hospital in Agartala on Wednesday, allegedly after swab collection for COVID19 test, has sparked tension.

The family members of the victim alleged that the baby died due to negligence on the part of the health workers and doctors, who were on duty during swab collection for COVID19 test of the baby.

A pregnant woman was admitted to the GBP hospital last Friday.On Monday night, the lady delivered a baby.

The family members informed that after delivery, the woman along with the newborn baby was sent to the GBP Covid ward and the doctors informed them that the mother had tested positive for COVID19.

Since Monday night, the lady and the newborn remained in the COVID19 ward.