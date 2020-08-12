Dubai makes important announcement

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has made an important announcement.

The RTA has announced on Wednesday that the intercity bus services to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi will be resumed soon. Earlier, the RTA has restarted bus services to Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman . The authority suspended intercity bus operations in April.

The E400 and E411 intercity routes between Dubai and Ajman restarted on July 19. Bus E400 starts at 4.25am every day, with the last trip set at 11pm. It departs from Union Square bus station and costs Dh12. The E411 bus, on the other hand, begins from the Etisalat Metro Station and starts at 5am, with the last one leaving at 11pm.

Buses between Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah are also back to their usual schedules. They depart every two hours from Union Square Bus Station, from 9am until 11pm, with the fare set at Dh25.