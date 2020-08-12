Indian Railways announces its decision on passenger, suburban train service

The Indian Railway has announced its decision on resuming regular passenger train service in the country.

The Indian Railways has announced that the suspension on the regular passenger and suburban train services will continue till further notice. Only special trains will operate.

“This is to bring to the notice of all concerned that as decided and informed earlier on as well, regular passenger and suburban train services will continue to remain suspended till further notice”, said a statement issued by the Indian Railway.

“It may be noted that 230 special trains, which are running at present, will continue to operate. Local trains in Mumbai which are presently being run on a limited basis only on the requisition of state government will also continue to run. The occupancy of special trains is being monitored on regular basis. Additional special trains may be run based on the requirement. However, all other regular trains and suburban trains run before lockdown will remain suspended for time being,” Railways said.