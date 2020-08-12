Karipur Plane Crash: 85 passengers discharged from hospitals

85 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals. This was announced by the Air India Express in a statement.

“As on date, 85 injured passengers have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining their complete fitness,”said Air India Express. A total of 149 people have been admitted to hospitals.

On August 7, an Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew has skidded the table-top runway a the Karipur Airport and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including the pilots.

The airline had said on Sunday the mortal remains of 16 passengers killed in the plane crash have been handed over to their families.