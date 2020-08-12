“Nobody calls Ranbir Kapoor a rapist and Deepika a psycho or witch”;Kangana Ranaut hits out at Bollywood Celebrities!!!!!

Bollywood’s outspoken actress Kangana Ranaut is now giving an earful to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.Kangana Ranaut, who has been quite outspoken about nepotism in Bollywood, has never hesitated in whipping out at star kids and other Superstars.

She tweeted,” Ranbir kapoor is a ‘serial skirt chaser’ but no one will dare to call him a rapist because he is a star kid”.

Ranbir Kapoor is a serial skirt chaser but no one dare call him a rapist, Deepika is a self proclaimed mental illnesses patient but no one calls her a psycho or a witch,this name calling is reserved only for extra ordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families. https://t.co/gJ2AFWtxYK — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

She slammed Deepika Padukone as a ‘self-proclaimed mental illness patient’, but no one would dare to call her a ‘witch or psycho’ as she is a top-notch actress”.The Actress claimed that labels only get attached to those outsiders with humble beginnings.

Chaploos outsiders support mafia only for one reason and the reason is their mediocrity, nobody is threatened by them and they take full advantage of conflicts faced by few like Kangana and SSR by openly denying and mocking them .. -KR https://t.co/vqzy0JuihP — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 9, 2020

“This name calling is reserved only for extraordinary outsiders who come from small towns and humble families,” she added.Kangana stated that name-calling and labelling is only confined to outsiders, like Kangana and Sushant Singh Rajput.

The “Queen Fame” digged Ayushmann Khurrana, by calling him a “chaploos outsider of the mafia gangs.”

This was in response to a tweet from a user after a user pointed out how Sushant Singh Rajput was written off after Raabta, while Ranbir Kapoor bagged Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sanju, Tamasha.