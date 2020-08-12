Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez to isolate after breaching bio-secure bubble

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that senior all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez breached of the COVID-19 protocol during the ongoing Test series between England and Pakistan and has been asked to isolate away from the rest of the squad. Players from both sides have been asked to remain in a bio-secure environment and follow all guidelines imposed by the England Cricket Board (ECB) to ensure smooth conduction of the series.

However, Hafeez breached the protocol as he was spotted posing with an elderly lady in a picture posted by himself on Twitter. The picture was taken at a golf ground adjacent to the team’s hotel at Rose Bowl in Southampton but Hafeez clearly did not follow social distancing guideline which is evident in the picture. Hafeez has undergone COVID-19 test, the result of which is awaited.

“This morning, Mohammad Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. During the golf round, he was photographed with a member of the public, which he subsequently posted on his social media account,” PCB stated in a release.

“As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test. Hafeez underwent the Covid-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected at some stage on Thursday,” the board added.