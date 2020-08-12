‘Setback to expats’: Gulf country to deport 360,000 expats

Giving a big setback to expats working in the country, a gulf country announced a crucial decision to deport hundreds of thousands of expats. The country took this decision to overcome the economic crisis caused by low crude oil price amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

A detailed plan for this was prepared by the Parliamentary Human Resources Development committee . The committee will submit its report by end of this week. The committee was represented by Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Maryam Al-Aqeel.

As per the plan, the Kuwait government will to deport around 360,000 expats living in the country. The government plan included the deportation of 360,000 expats within a short term period which included 120,000 residency visa violators, 150,000 unskilled workers, and 90,000 over the age of 60.

According to government sources, 92,000 expats left Kuwait between April to June, including illegal migrants. The government announced an amnesty in April to offer illegal migrants exemption from punishment in return for free flights home. Foreigners account for nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s 4.8 million population.