In the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended lower. Domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex has settled trading at 38,369.63 lower by 37.38 points or 0.10% lower at , NSE Nifty was down 14.10 points or 0.12% at 11,308.40.

The top gainers in the market were HCL Tech, SBI, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Maruti, Axis Bank, and Bajaj Auto.

The top losers in the market were Kotak Bank, Sun Pharma, L&T, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Titan, and Hind Lever.