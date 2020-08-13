Attention!!! WhatsApp users, you may not get ‘Vacation mode’…Here’s Why!!!!

WhatsApp is also working on letting users mute chats forever by removing the current one-year limit. This feature might come in handy for people who are part of unwanted groups that for some reason they cannot leave and will thus, allow users to mute groups indefinitely.

According to a WABetaInfo, a blog that apprehend the latest updates on WhatsApp beta version the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform was working on the vacation mode feature since 2018, but it has now been “abandoned,” it said in a tweet.

Vacation mode was a feature under development for iOS and Android some months ago. The development has been abandoned. ? pic.twitter.com/SzFhhYr0dr — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 12, 2020

What is vacation mode feature?

Planned to be released in both Android and iOS smartphones earlier, the vacation mode feature essentially would have let you completely ignore your archived chats on the messaging platform, according to your convenience.

For the time being, the chats that your archive simply go at the bottom of your chat list or your archives chat folder. However, it comes right back up when a new message comes via those chats. The vacation mode feature would simply disallow the chats to appear on the top in spite of new messages on them.To recall, this feature was first spotted by the blog in October 2018.

Meanwhile, the blog has re-spotted a feature that allows users to send text messages that disappear after a set period of time. When the feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo, there were no details provided to the user. However, the latest update shows that WhatsApp maybe closing up to the final version of the feature.However, the feature still shows to be “under-development” and there has been no official announcement of a stable version release for the users by the company yet.

WhatsApp might soon introduce the feature in the future updates.