Chinese brand Xiaomi launches it’s first transparent TV : Price and Features

Xiaomi on Tuesday launched it’s first transparent TV. This isn’t a concept product and it is scheduled to go on sale from August 16 in China. There’s no word on its global availability yet.

Xiaomi’s transparent TV made quite the buzz at the company’s 10th anniversary event. Xiaomi also launched the Redmi K30 Ultra and Mi 10 Ultra. But the transparent TV was the highlight of the event, so here are the top things you need to know about this product.

The Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition is the world’s first mass-produced transparent TV. It will be available first in Xiaomi’s home market China. The company is expected to make the transparent TV available in other markets as well. Samsung offers something similar with ‘The Frame’ TV which resembles a framed painting or poster. The Frame starts at ?74,990 in India.

The Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition has a 5.7mm ultra-thin body with a rectangular screen but a round base. Xiaomi says that the base stand is covered with millimetre-grade finish that gives an impression of compact discs. The 55-inch OLED display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Other than its transparent design, the Mi TV LUX OLED Transparent Edition runs on a custom-made version of MIUI for TV. Xiaomi has optimised this MIUI to take advantage of the TV’s transparent display. The Mi TV also features Always-On which shows images and text when the TV is turned off.