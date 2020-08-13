Independence Day 2020 : Indian tricolour to be hoisted in Niagara falls on August 15

The Indian tricolour will be hoisted for the first time ever at the iconic Canadian landmark of Niagara Falls to mark Independence Day this year.

It should be noted that the ceremony at the iconic Canadian landmark will be a part of the celebrations that will take place across the country including the over the 553 metre high CN Tower, the most striking building in the skyline of Canada’s largest city, Toronto.

The flag raising at the world famous Niagara Falls will take place on the evening of 15 August.

India’s Consul General to Toronto Apoorva Srivastava reportedly said, “It is a matter of great pride that this Independence Day, iconic locations like Niagara Falls, CN Tower and the Toronto sign will be illuminated in Indian tricolour.”

It should be noted that each year Toronto witness key events for the Indian community in the country, with last year’s event attracting a crowd of over 85,000 people. However, due to the pandemic situation, a majority of events will now migrate online.