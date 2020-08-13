‘Ram Janmabhoomi’ trust head , who shared belvedere with PM Modi at ‘Bhumi Pujan’ tests +VE for Covid-19!!!

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the head of Ram Janmabhoomi trust, has tested positive for coronavius. Prominently, Gopal Das had shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya last week.

As per reports, Das had travelled to Mathura for Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. On Wednesday, he experienced breathing difficulties after which doctors were called in to treat him.



Days before the ceremony in Ayodhya, a priest, Pradeep Das, and 14 policemen in Ayodhya had also tested positive for coronavirus.

UP Chief Minister’s Office said that the Adityanath has taken details of the health status of Gopal Das. “CM has taken details of the health status on Mahant Nitya Gopaldas who has tested COVID19 positive. He has spoken to DM Mathura and to Dr Trehan of Medanta and requested for immediate medical attention for him at the hospital,” it said.

Returning to the holy city after 29 years, PM Modi laid the first brick to mark the beginning of the construction of a grand temple of Shri Ram at the Ram Janmabhoomi site.