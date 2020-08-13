“Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple” ready to hand over !!!!

Sri Moolam Thirunal Rama Varma, trustee of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the administration of the temple can be handed over to a five-member administrative committee.

The five-member committee will be chaired by a district judge and will have tenure of three years. At the same time, the affidavit states that directions of the temple’s chief tantri will have to be followed by the administrative committee regarding matters relating to rituals.

If any decision has to be taken regarding fundamental matters, the committee has to seek prior permission of the trustee, taking into consideration on sentiments of the devotees. The administrative panel cannot spend more than Rs 15 lakh per month without the consent of the trustee. Any expenses more than Rs 1 crore will require permission of the trustee, the affidavit stated.

If there are any complaints regarding the temple administration, the trustee can issue directions in this regard to the administrative committee. The trustee can also direct the committee to implement the directions, the affidavit said.

The affidavit filed through advocate Shyam Mohan stated that the firm which conducts the temple audit will be changed every three years.

If the apex court approved the affidavit, the administrative and advisory committees will be constituted soon.