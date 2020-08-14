Chennai police issues important announcement

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has issued an important announcement. The GCTP has announced modifications in the movement of traffic in Chennai city during the Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

The changes that made in traffic in the city are the following:

Kamarajar Salai from Labour Statue to RBI Subway North on Rajaji Salai and Flag Staff Road will be closed for all vehicles except for those with passes.

Vehicles moving along Kamarajar Salai towards Parry’s Corner via Rajaji Salai will be diverted along Swami Sivananda Salai, Muthusamy Bridge, Muthusamy Road, R A Mandram and NFS Road.

Vehicles heading towards Kamarajar Salai via Rajaji Salai will be diverted along NFS Road, R A Mandram, Muthusamy Road, Muthusamy Bridge, Anna Salai and Wallajah Road.

Vehicles heading towards Kamarajar Salai from Anna Salai or Muthusamy Bridge via Flag Staff Road can travel via Anna Salai and Wallajah Road.

Vehicles to the Secretariat bearing Red and Purple passes and arriving before 8.30 am can travel via Rajaji Salai and passengers can alight at the ‘In’ gate. These vehicles can be parked inside the Secretariat.

Vehicles bearing Red and Purple passes which will arrive after 8.30 am can travel along Flag Staff Road and enter Fort St. George through the Wallajah Gate.These vehicles will be parked at the PWD parking lot.

Vehicles bearing Blue and Pink passes can reach the Secretariat via Flag Staff Road or Wallajah Gate or Muthusamy Bridge – Muthusamy Road – North Fort Parrys Corner – RBI Subway and passengers can alight at the ‘Out’ gate. These vehicles will be parked at the PWD parking lot.