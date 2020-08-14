Covid-19 Updates: 224 prisoners test positive for Covid-19

224 prisoners were tested positive for Covid-19. The authorities in Bihar has announced this on Friday.

The Civil Surgeon in Araria district has confirmed that a total of 224 inmates have tested positive. As per authorities the prison is overcrowded. The jail has a capacity to lodge 600 inmates and at present there are 706 prisoners. And nearly a third of them have been infected with the

coronavirus.

Situated in the remote north-eastern corner of Bihar, Araria had till Thursday reported 1549 cases, including nine

deaths. Bihar’s overall tally stands at 94,459, inclusive of 484 casualties. The recovery rate is 66.17 per cent.