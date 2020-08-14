Covid-19 Updates: Covid-19 test result of union Home Minister Amit Shah released

The Covid-19 test result of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was released. Amit Shah himself has revealed the test result.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday informed that he has tested negative for coronavirus. Amit Shah conveyed thanks to all his well-wishers. He also informed that he will remain in isolation for some more days.

?? ???? ?????? ????? ??????? ??????? ?? ??? ??? ????? ?? ??????? ???? ??? ?? ?? ??? ??? ????? ?? ???? ???????????? ?? ??? ?????????? ???? ???? ?? ???? ??????? ?? ???? ?????? ?? ??? ?? ????? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ????

???????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??? ?? ????? ?? ??? ???????? ??? ??????? — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

“Home Today, my corona test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors”, tweeted Amit Shah.