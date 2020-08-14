Emirates Airlines makes important announcement

Dubai based airline company, Emirates Airlines has made an important announcement on Friday. The Emirates informed that it will operate a one-off A380 service to Clark International Airport on August 19, 2020. This will be the he first commercial flight, utilizing an A380 aircraft, to operate to Clark.

The Emirates A380 service will operate as EK 2520 and EK 338, departing Dubai at 02:40hr and arriving at Clark at 15:30hr. The flight will depart Clark at 1820hr, arriving in Dubai at 22:45hr on the same day.