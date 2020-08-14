“Google maps” helped Husband make out wife cheating on him,divorces her !!!!

A man in Peru divorced his wife after he spotted her cheating him with another man on Google Maps.

When he started using the Street View feature on the application to find different routes, he stumbled upon a familiar figure in Google Street View Photos. The photo showed a man, dressed in blue jeans and a white t-shirt, lying on a bench next to a woman in black and white clothing. When the Peruvian man zoomed into the picture, he noticed the woman was stroking the hair of the man who was lying down.

At that moment, the man realised the woman is his wife as her clothes were identical.The husband came across the scene back in 2013. He said he recognised the woman from the clothes she was wearing.

After the discovery, the man confronted his wife, who consequently admitted to having an affair.The confession led to a permanent breakup of their relationship. According to reports, the couple was divorced soon after the incident.