Kerala Chief Minister and officials went under “self-quarantine” after visiting Karipur Plane crash site!!!

Several ministers in the State Cabinet also went on self quarantine after 22 officials including Malappuram district Collector tested Covid positive.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan went on self-quarantine today after several officials who took part of the rescue operations at the air crash site in Karipur tested Covid positive.

The Chief Minister’s Office stated that Mr. Vijayan would not attend the Independence Day parade tomorrow and instead Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran would hoist the national flag and deliver the Independence Day address.



Governor Arif Mohammad Khan had headed the delegation to Karipur air crash site.The Raj Bhavan said Mr. Khan had limited public interaction and was confined to his official residence mostly. Kerala continues to report surge in Covid cases as 1569 new cases were confirmed today. 10 deaths were also reported due to Covid taking the death toll in the State to 139.Presently there are 14094 active Covid cases in Kerala.