Woman entraps man sending him porn ,thrashed after inviting him home!!!!

The woman was a divorcee who was living with her parents near chennai. She started getting calls from different phone numbers from August beginning. The callers were obscenely speaking to her. But when she received a porn video on WhatsApp on August 8 that proved to be the last straw. She discussed the matter to her parents who came up with a plan to nab the unknown abuser. She texted the stranger on WhatsApp and invited him to come to her house in Arumbakkam.

The delighted accused readily agreed and after confirming the time and date walked into her home on Wednesday without knowing what to be awaiting for him. Once he reached the house, the entire family beat him up and informed the police control room.

A team of police hurried to the house and captured the suspect. He was identified as R Vimalraj (29) of Tiruttani who works as a delivery boy for an e-commerce firm.

During questioning, Vimalraj told police that he makes such random phone calls to women and harasses them. He was arrested under the Women Harassment Act and IT Act and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday night.