After MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina announces retirement from International Cricket

Minutes after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, out-of-favour India batsman Suresh Raina also called time on his career. Raina will however continue to be an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise. The top-order batsman followed the path which MS Dhoni chose as he also announced his retirement on Instagram.

“It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!,” Suresh Raina said.