Coronavirus : Number of COVID19 positive cases cross 2.5 million mark in India

India has recorded 64,553 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 2,461,542. With over 1,000 fatalities reported on Thursday, the country’s death toll surged to 48,144. India, the third-most-affected country by total cases and fourth by death toll, has added 434,116 cases in the past 7 days alone.

As many as 21,068,695 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19. While more than 13,742,803 have recovered, 757,444 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country by total cases, now has 5,380,358 cases. It is followed by Brazil, which has 3,229,621.