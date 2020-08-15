Independence Day 2020 : “India will win war against COVID-19”,says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the national flag and delivered his seventh consecutive Independence Day speech from the iconic Red Fort this morning. There is strict social distancing and safety measures in place as the celebrations are happening amid the coronavirus pandemic. This is PM Modi’s second Independence Day Speech since he won a second term.

Prime Minister congratulates all on the 74th Independence Day. Today as we breathe in Independent India, it is because of sacrifice of thousands, says PM Modi.

Today is the day when we pay respect to all those who are serving the nation, Defence forces, Police forces, security force and crores of citizen who keep serving the nation.he said.

During the Covid-19 pandemic many families have been impacted. Some lives have been lost due to the pandemic. My condolences for loss of these lives,PM said.

“Children are not at the Red Fort today because of Covid-19 due to which they had to kept away. We pay homage to all Covid warriors.We have been going through many challenges like floods and landslides which have also resulted in the loss of lives. Next year, it will our 75th Independence Day so we will have to set new goals”,PM added.