LPG cylinder prices increased

The price of LPG cylinders has been increased. The price of LPG cylinders in Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates has increased by 116% by the ADNOC.

“Effective from July 22, LPG cylinders price has been increased 75 per cent from Dh20 to Dh35 for 25-pound cylinders and from Dh30 to Dh65 for 50-pound cylinders. In addition, a delivery fee of Dh10 and Dh15 for 25-pound and 50-pound cylinders will be charged,” ADNOC said.

This is the first change to be made in close to 20 years and brings greater parity to LPG pricing across the UAE.