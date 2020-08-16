16-year-old girl who became ‘Panchali’, 42 years ago; The journey still continues…Bharathiraja’s emotional quote !!!

South Indian actress Radhika Sarathkumar made her film debut in 1978 with Bharathiraja’s Kizhakke Pogum Rail.She is completing forty two years in cinema.

Director Bharathiraja has shared a heartfelt note congratulating Radhika .She played the role of Panchali in the film. Radhika was sixteen years old then.

“My dear Tamilians … I got a sixteen year old girl named Panchali for my film kizhakke pogum rail,Her journey was flagged off then. It has been 42 years, and that journey is not over yet “…. Bharathiraja tweeted sharing a picture with Radhika .

Radhika has also responded to Bharathiraja’s tweet.

Can it get better than this,I am who I am , who I am only because of you. Your blessings is what keeps me going. In this male dominated bastion and contemporaries who don’t celebrate a woman’s achievements your words rises above the ordinary … as always?? https://t.co/6frEmtG7no — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) August 13, 2020

“Nothing could be better for me. It’s all because of you. It’s your grace that drives me forward in a male-dominated field, among contemporaries who do not celebrate the achievements of women, your words rise above the ordinary… as always …” Radhika stated.