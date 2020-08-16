Indian railways to put up world’s tallest pier bridge…See more here!!!!

Indian Railways in its effort to provide connectivity to the various parts especially, remote areas where it takes multiple steps for transportation is still a major problem for the people living in those areas.

Indian Railways’ North East Frontier Railway zone has constructed the world’s tallest pier bridge in the North-Eastern state of Manipur.

The construction of India’s tallest railway pier bridge in Manipur as part of 111 km Jiribam-Imphal railway project will be completed ahead of its scheduled target of March 2022.The 555-metre long bridge is one of the 148 bridges along the route which also has 47 tunnels through steep hills to connect Imphal with the broad gauge network of the country.

The bridge which is being constructed across river Ijai near Noney is an engineering marvel because the tallest pier height will be of 141 meter. It will surpass the existing record of 139 meter of Mala – Rijeka viaduct, Montenegro in Europe.The total length of the bridge will be 703 meter. The piers of the bridge are constructed using hydraulic augers, the tall piers needed specially designed “slip-form technique” to ensure efficient and continual construction.

The total estimated cost of the railway bridge is Rs 280 crores.The Tupul-Imphal railway tunnel on the Jiribam-Imphal line which was taken up as national project since 2008, is one of India’s longest rail tunnels at 10.28 km.