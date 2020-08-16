“This is not something to just shrug off like a flu”;Covid 19 could be more harmful than spanish flu of 1918!!!!

The Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918, the deadliest in history, infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide-about one-third of the planet’s population.

According to a study published in a medical journal, the coronavirus pandemic could be as deadly as the 1918 H1N1 influenza and the death toll could be worse if world leaders fail to contain the virus.“What we want people to know is that this has 1918 potential,” lead author Dr Jeremy Faust said in an interview as cited in the CNBC report.

The coronavirus infection was first reported in China’s Wuhan province. From there, it spread to the whole world.So far, over 13 million cases have been reported worldwide and 5,75,000 people have died due to the pandemic.

Excess mortality observed during the peak of the 1918 H1N1 influenza pandemic was higher but comparable to that that the absolute increase in deaths over baseline observed during the first two months of the Covid-19 outbreak in New York City.

If insufficiently treated,this viral infection may have comparable or greater mortality than the 1918 H1N1 influenza virus infection,” Faust stated.