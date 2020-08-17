‘Rebels’ open fire at Delhi,damage vehicles and ‘assault’ women and children after clash!!!

A horrible happening that has defined the disorder in delhi exposed on Monday as a group of persons allegedly opened fire near Mori Gate,north Delhi. The incident took place at around 12.30 am on Monday. The unidentified attackers allegedly bursted into houses and assaulted women and children.

According to a recent development, the violence took place after a fight between two groups. As stated, a teenager was beaten up by another group. The teenager informed his friends about the incident after which, the rival gang came to Mori Gate, looking for the person who started the issue.

The accused took to firing shots as they wanted to set up their presence in the Mori Gate area. As per the reports, the accused also damaged the bikes, auto rickshaws and cars parked in the area. The locals stated that the accused were carrying weapons.

After setting up fire in the area, the rebels entered into the houses of the locals and thrashed their valuables. With no regard to the law, the accused openly damaged parked vehicles before leaving the area. The shells of the bullets could be seen lying on the ground. The photographs of the damaged vehicles were shared by the media. The Delhi Police said that they could not find any CCTV footage yet.

Fear overwhelmed in the area as residents were left shocked after the incident. The police station is located around 500 metres from the vandalised area. The police started an investigation into the case to identify the rebels. Further details are awaited.