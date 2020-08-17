Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death : CCTV footage from late actor Sushant’s apartment complex shows a woman entering mysteriously ; Watch Here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has shocked the nation. The actor who reportedly died of suicide was found hanging on June 14 at his Bandra residence, the investigation in the case is underway.

So far, many theories surrounding the actor’s death have been made, while many want to know the real reason behind Sushant’s mysterious demise.

After Republic recently accessed videos from late Sushant Singh Rajput’s apartment complex soon after his demise which saw an unidentified mystery woman breaking the barricade, now, the latest reports on social media reveal the name of the girl and her identity.

A Zee News report claims that as per sources, the mystery woman whom even the family of Sushant Singh Rajput failed to recognise has a connection to the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The report stated that it’s none other than Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty’s girlfriend Jameela Caluttwala. According to the social media report, Jameela was identified by the flip flops she was wearing, on June 14.

On June 14, the blue and white striped girl who entered Sushant’s apartment complex was caught wearing a pair of slippers with a black band. Jameela was identified from a throwback picture of her along with Sushant, Rhea, the late actor’s friend Samuel Haokip, Rhea’s brother Showik and others from their trip.

Calcuttwala is seen wearing a pair of similar-looking flip-flops and matches the identity of the mysterious woman caught on tape due to the slippers.

Meanwhile, Republic spoke with the guard of Sushant Singh Rajput’s building who mentioned he was present on the day the actor passed away. When the guard was questioned about the identity of the woman, he believed that the girl allowed to breach the barricade was Sushant’s relative.