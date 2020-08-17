UAE makes important announcement

UAE government has made an important announcement. The UAE government has extended the short-term amnesty for illegal migrants. The visa period of illegal migrants has been extended for a period of three months.

This was announced by Major General Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) . All overstay fines will also be waived off provided the violators were leaving the country.

The amnesty applies to people who have been illegally staying in the country after their visas- visit, tourist or residency, had expired before March 1. The scheme does not extend to visitors or tourists whose visas expired after March 1, or residents who have lost their jobs after March 1, and their residency visas had been canceled.

According to authorities, offenders wanting to leave the UAE under the current amnesty scheme must have a valid passport and a flight ticket, taking them home as the only requirements.