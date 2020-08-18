Coronavirus : Biocon chief tests positive for Covid-19

Bengaluru : Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday (August 17) said that she has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19. Mazumdar-Shaw said that she currently has mild symptoms of coronavirus.

Biocon chief took to twitter to announce her diagnosis and said, “I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way.”

I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way. — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 17, 2020

Replying to her tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, “So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend.”

The news of Shaw testing positive comes at a time when Bengaluru has seen a sharp surge in Covid-19 cases since the beginning of July.

Karnataka and its growth capital, Bengaluru, are among the worst covid-19 affected regions in the country and have shown no signs of slowing down.

Bengaluru reported 2,053 new cases on Monday, taking its overall tally to 91,864 cases of which 34,408 are active.