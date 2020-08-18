Make-In-India : IAF deploys indigenous LCA Tejas fighters along western front

New Delhi: Amid border tensions with China, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) fighter along the western borders.

“The LCA Tejas was deployed by the Indian Air Force on the western front close to the Pakistan border to take care of any possible action by the adversary there,” government sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to the agency report, the first squadron of the home-developed fighter – 45 Squadron (Flying Daggers), which was based out of Sulur under the Southern Air Command was deployed for an operational role in the area.

Developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the indigenous fighter jets have recently won a praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, during his independence day speech, said that the deal to purchase LCA- Mk IA version was likely to be completed soon. PM Modi’s remarks may also be viewed on the backdrop of a renewed push for Make in India.

It may be noted that the first squadron of the home-developed fighter jets consists of aircraft with Initial Operational Clearance (IOC) version. The second squadron consists of Final Operational Clearance (FOC) version fighters, which were operationalised by Air chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria at Sulur airbase on May 27.