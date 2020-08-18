NIA arrests 28-year-old Doctor for allegedly conspiring with Islamic State operatives

Bengaluru : National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a a 28-year-old eye doctor from Bengaluru who was allegedly conspiring with Islamic State operatives. The arrested doctor has been identified as Abdur Rahman, an ophthalmologist working in Bengaluru.

According to NIA, Abdur Rahman is a resident of Basavangudi, Bengaluru and is working as an Ophthalmologist at M.S. Ramaiah Medical College, Bangalore.

According to NIA, Abdur Rehman had visited an ISIS medical camp in Syria in early 2014 for treatment of ISIS terrorists and stayed there for 10 days.

This case was initially registered by Delhi Police Special Cell in March, 2020, after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi.