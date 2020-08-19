Age 103,Kerala’s latest centenarian “covid 19” survivor is from Aluva!!!

The elderly man of 103-year old, was cured within 20 days of being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection. He has recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from a hospital in Kerala on Tuesday.The native of Aluva was undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College, Ernakulam, and has been discharged from the hospital. He was given a grand bon -voyage by hospital staff by giving flowers.

On July 28, he underwent a COVID-19 examination after complaining of high fever and body ache. After being confirmed positive for COVID-19, he was transferred to Kalamassery Medical College. Although there were no serious symptoms, he was treated by a special medical team considering his old age.His wife and son were also discharged from the hospital after they tested negative and recovered.

“It is a matter of great pride that we are treating and curing elderly patients,” state Health Minister KK Shailaja said.