Covid-19 Update: State health minister tests positive for COVID-19

State health minister was tested positive for coronavirus. Banna Gupta, the health minister in Jharkhand was tested coronavirus positive. Banna Gupta informed this through his Twitter.

“I got my corona checked today, the report has come positive. In the last few days, people who have come in contact with me are requested to get their investigation done,”Gupta tweeted and urged all who have come in contact with him in the past week to get themselves tested.