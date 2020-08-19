“Good news” for employees in Kuwait ; Government grants full reimbursement!!!!

As per Kuwait Government Law of indemnity states as, if employee is terminated by his company or employer than he is eligible to get full indemnity for each of service whether more than 5 years or less than 5 years.

Kuwait parliament , in the second reading Wednesday, approved that the amendments in private sector’s law to give employees the right to receive compensation will be calculated on basis of the full wage.

The parliament voted 43-11 in favor of the bill, which stated a private sector’s employee was entitled for “full indemnity” without deduction of amount, employee was paying for Public Institute for Social Security during his/her service.

The employee deserve full indemnity, noted by the new law, providing it takes place after 2010.

The law also regulates the days of leave in the private sector.