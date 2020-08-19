‘Gunjan Saxena is factually wrong,I was the first lady pilot to fly in Kargil’,slams Ex-IAF Pilot

In her Facebook post, Sreevidya Rajan who was the coursemate of Gunjan Saxena wrote that she was the only other lady officer posted at Udhampur along with Gunjan in 1996. However, she added that in the movie, it was portrayed that Gunjan was the only lady pilot posted at the unit. She wrote that as first lady pilots, they were doubtful about their acceptance. “We were received with the usual preconceived notions and prejudices from a few colleagues. However, there were enough officers to support us,” she wrote. She further explained that their flying began within a few days of their arrival, and was never interrupted or cancelled for petty reasons as wrongly portrayed in the movie.

Sreevidya Rajan further stated that Gunjan Saxena was not the only lady pilot to fly in Kargil operations, as shown in the movie. “This is factually incorrect. We were posted together to Udhampur and when the Kargil conflict started, I was the first woman pilot to be sent along with the male counterparts in the first detachment of our unit which deployed at Srinagar. I flew missions in the conflict area even before Gunjan’s arrival at Srinagar. After a few days of operation, Gunjan Saxena came to Srinagar with the next set of crew,” she wrote.

Jhanvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Gunjan Saxena has been embroiled in controversy ever since it released on Netflix. A few days ago, the Indian Air Force had written to the Censor Board objecting to its ‘undue negative’ portrayal in the film. Now, Gunjan Saxena’s fellow pilot Sreevidya Rajan wrote a lengthy Facebook post and claimed that the heroic acts that were shown in the climax of Jhanvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl never actually happened. She also accused the makers of distorting facts.

“We never faced any humiliating physical strength demonstrations as shown in the movie. We were never ill-treated or humiliated by our fellow officers,” she wrote. The post further read that the heroic acts that were shown in the climax never actually happened and that they may have been shown as part of cinematic license. She also wrote that Gunjan is a good friend, and that she believes the filmmakers have twisted facts given by Gunjan, simply for the sake of publicity