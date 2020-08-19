“Mob Lynch” ; Mumbai Cops thrash 22-year-old youth beaten to death!!!!

In a terrifying incident, 4 Juhu policemen allegedly beaten a 22-year-old youth to death on May 29 and then attempted to pass off the incident as “mob lynch”. However, investigation has now found that the deceased youth, identified as Devendra was assaulted by four constables- Ankush Palve, Digambar Chavan, Santosh Desai and Anand Gaikwad. All the four accused have been placed under suspension.

However, the deceased man’s family said that they were moved to the house of their relative on May 29 when some policemen chased them. They caught Devendra and told the family that they were taking him to Juhu Police Station. The following morning, police told the family that Devendra was found lying in an unconscious state. He was taken to a hospital, where medics declared him dead.

Lawyer Firdaus Irani had moved a plea in the Bombay High Court accusing police of excesses while enforcing lockdown. In her plea, she mentioned Devendra’s death and a few other instances. The police told the HC that a ‘mob lynched’ Devendra on robbery suspicion.

Government pleader Purnima Kantharia, during a hearing, told the HC that CCTV visuals show four cops thrashing Devendra with fibre lathis for “disciplining” him, contrary to police’s claim that he was lynched by a mob, according to a report .Irani said that attempts to suppress the case were made by all senior officials knew about Devendra’s death due to police brutality. She added that she approached the court after cops denied the occurrence of deaths due to police excesses during the lockdown.