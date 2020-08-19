NASA to depart Japanese cargo ship from International Space Station on August 18 !!!

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is all set to air the departure of Japanese Cargo Ship from International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday (August 18, 2020). The live coverage of the departure will begin at 1:15 PM EDT (10:45 PM IST ) on NASA’s Television and official website.

To mark the end of Cargo Ship’s three-month stay at the ISS, the Canadarm2 robotic arm will be used by Expedition 63 Commander Chris Cassidy of NASA to release the spacecraft from the station at 1:35 PM.?To prepare for release, flight controllers operating from NASA’s Mission Control Center at the agency’s Johnson Space Center in Houston will send commands to unbolt and detach the uncrewed cargo craft from the station’s Harmony module and remotely operate Canadarm2 to move it into place for departure.

Earlier on May 20, the spacecraft which was launched from the Tanegashima Space Center in Japan delivered about four tons of supplies and experiments to the orbital complex, including new lithium-ion batteries that were used to upgrade the station’s power systems.

At ISS, several astronauts have continuously lived and work for nearly 20 years now, testing technologies, performing science and developing the skills needed to explore farther from Earth.?240 people from 19 countries have visited the unique microgravity laboratory that has hosted more than 3,000 research and educational investigations from researchers in 108 countries and areas.